ZRA To Donate Seized Cooking Oil Worth K1m

The Zambia Revenue Authority says it has decided to donate the seized cooking oil intercepted at Chirundu Border post last Tuesday.

ZRA Corporate Communications manager Topsy Sikalinda has stated that the seized cooking oil is worth over K1 million.

“The cooking oil worth over One Million Kwacha which was intercepted after an attempt to smuggle it into the country using fake import permits will be donated to eligible government agencies, government institutions, charitable organizations the Defense Forces. Cooking oil is a controlled product that requires import permits to be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture before importation,” Sikalinda said.

He said ZRA has received cooperation from the transporter.

“… the Authority has received cooperation from the transporter and the Authority has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the transporter was not complicit in the illegal activity by the Agent and the Importer. In view of the foregoing, ZRA has decided to release the trucks back to the transporter. We are encouraging other transporters to emulate this transporter and report smuggling activities to ZRA,” Sikalinda said.

“These decisions have been made in accordance with the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act cap 322 of the laws of Zambia. As an Authority, we want to send a very strong message to all intending smugglers that we are more than equal to the task and we will come for you, your goods and the vessels you intend to use.”

He said ZRA will not tolerate any form of illegality in tax collection.

“We want to assure the people of Zambia and the government that ZRA will not tolerate any form Illegality in tax collection. Illegal imports lead to loss of revenue while causing price distortions and disadvantaging our local manufacturers,” said Sikalinda.