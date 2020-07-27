Four People Burnt to Death in Kasempa

Four people have been burnt to death in Kasempa District after a fire swept through their garden.

The quartet, among them two juveniles were in their gardens when the fire swept through and burnt them to death.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said a 31-year old man identified as Arnold Nsutwe had been arrested for allegedly starting the fire.

Chushi who confirmed the incident has identified the four as Jacen Kakombe aged two, Japhet Kakombe, four, Bridget Malupande, 38 and Precious Malupande, 18.

Chushi said Malupande died upon arrival at Mukinge Mission Hospital while the other three died on the spot.

The suspect is currently in police custody while bodies of the deceased are in Mukinge mission Hospital Mortuary.