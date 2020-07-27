Govt To Complete Chiefs Palaces

Government has released funds towards the completion of chiefs palaces around the country.

Minister Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe said priority will be given to palaces that are at over 80% per cent construction stage.

He said all contractors are expected to return to their construction sites upon receiving their payments, adding that government is committed to providing decent accommodation for traditional leaders across the country.

For those whose palaces are yet to be constructed, the minister appealed to them to be patient with the government as the promise made will be delivered.