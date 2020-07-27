No Levy Or Tax On Wheelbarrows, Says Sampa

The Mayor of Lusaka City Miles Sampa has assured that there will be no levy or tax on wheelbarrows as reported as the registration process to be implemented is for security reasons.

Mr Sampa has stated that the factual position on the circular issued by Town Clerk Alex Mwansa is as stated, which is that the local authority will register all wheelbarrow businesses for security reasons given increased complaints received in markets from marketeers that hired carriers were disappearing with their goods.

“I have had a discussion with the LCC Town Clerk Mr Alex Mwansa on his circular on Wheelbarrow registrations. The factual position is as stated in his circular that the Council will register all wheelbarrow businesses for security reasons given increased complaints received in our markets from marketeers that their hired wheelbarrow carriers disappear with their goods. It is therefore meant for accountability and transparency purposes for those conducting business in our markets and Bus stations in the City,” Mr Sampa stated.

“There shall, however, be NO Levy or purported TAX to be levied on any wheelbarrow holder. They shall pay ZERO to LCC. Any verbal or written statement to that effect should be ignored henceforth.

Please be guided accordingly.”