PF to Revise Adoption Process for 2021 Candidates-Mwila

The ruling Patriotic Front has announced that it will conduct the remaining provincial elections in strict adherence of covid-19 guidelines.

Secretary General Davies Mwila said in a communique in the aftermath of Saturday’s Central Committee meeting that the party will also revise its adoption process for the candidates for the 2021 general elections.

Mwila said elections would go on in respect of article 60 of the party constitution that required office bearers being regularly elected by the membership.

“Against this background, elections in the Party will continue under the New Normal. As part of Patriotic Front’s democratic nature and in complying with Article 60 of the Republican Constitution, Central Committee reaffirmed its earlier resolution to conduct elections in the remaining six (6) Provinces namely; Lusaka, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Western and Southern Provinces,” Mwila said.

“In holding these elections, the Secretariat will ensure that there is maximum compliance to Public Health Regulations concerning COVID-19. In this regard, the Elections Committee of the Party is hereby guided to prepare and act accordingly.”

He said that the provincial elections would set the pace for the general conference that will adopt a candidate for the presidency with President Edgar Lungu pencilled as the preferred choice.

The party general secretary said that adoption of candidates would lean toward those supported by the grassroots as opposed to imposing candidates.

“The Central Committee resolved to revisit the Party’s adoption process for Members of Parliament, Council Chairpersons/Mayors and Councillors to ensure the will of the grassroots is respected in the selection of candidates ahead of the 2021 General elections,” he said.

“The Patriotic Front Party is a grassroots movement of revolutionary peasants, workers and intellectuals. We are a movement of the “people” and we are committed to leaving no one behind – and this also means, listening to the voices and wishes of the grassroots.”

He added: “Therefore, we are firmly resolved to go into the 2021 elections with popular candidates only at all levels; starting with His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is our preferred presidential candidate.”

Mwila said the process to select a local contractor to construct the PF secretariat was underway.

“The Central Committee’s Tender Select Committee has commended the process to procure services of a local contractor to construct its New Party Headquarters. The process will be transparent because this facility will be constructed from contributions, both monetary and material, by Party members as well as friends of the Party,” he said.

Mwila said all the party officials implicated in the Kasenseli Gold Mine scandal had been suspended to pave way for investigations.

“As proof our Party’s commitment to this ideal, all Party Officials linked to the illegal gold mining and theft of gold exhibits, have been dropped from their positions. While they remain ordinary members of the Party, the accused are facing criminal prosecution in the Courts of Law and no one will be protected,” he said.