Police Arrest 6 UPND Officials After Raid On Hideout

Some UPND officials in Chililabombwe scampered into the bush, abandoning five of their motor vehicles after police pounced on them as they were allegedly conducting party elections at a farm.

And Police arrested six from the group after raiding their hideout at Kakoso Farm number one in Chililabombwe District on Saturday afternoon.

Those arrested have been identified as Sompa Sinzo, 46, Cholwe Beyani, 66, Jerry Mumba, 49, Benson Siachubo, 44, Peter Mwendesho, 63 and Godfrey Besa, 62.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said police were tipped that some UPND officials were conducting elections at the said farm.

She said police who visited the farm managed to apprehend six while others escaped, abandoning five motor vehicles and 15 carton boxes that were being used in the voting process.

Katanga stated that Police impounded the vehicles and also confiscated campaign materials found on site.

She noted that the six have been remanded in police custody for alleged unlawful assembly and criminal trespass.