Vincent Mwale Orders Ban On Kabwandire Market

Chipangali Member of Parliament Vincent Mwale has tasked the council to enforce a ban on mobile markets locally known as Kabwandire.

Speaking when he featured on Breeze FM on Sunday, Mr Mwale said it is sad that despite the ban, some people have continued conducting such markets.

He said the council should engage both Council and state Police to stop Kabwandire.

Mr Mwale said Kabwandire markets presented an opportunity for transmission of COVID-19 as the places are always crowded and people disregard the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Mr Mwale, who recently recovered from COVID-19, said he would use his experience to raise awareness on the pandemic.

And Mr Mwale, who is also Housing and Infrastructure Minister, said government has not

reduced the 2020/2021 fertilizer allocation to Chipangali district.

Mr Mwale said the Ministry of Agriculture has no intention of reducing the

fertilizer allocation.

He said the reported shortfall of 4,000 packs of fertilizer has

been addressed, adding that the inputs will be taken to the district.

Mr Mwale said the problem came about because the fertilizer for

Chipangali was allocated through Chipata district.

He said President Edgar Lungu attaches great importance to the

agriculture sector.

Mr Mwale says this year’s fertilizer allocation will be similar to

that of last year.