DMMU Pays Tailors For Supply Of 40,000 Masks

Tailors who were engaged under two market associations for the supply of 40,000 masks in Kitwe by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) have received their payment.

Both National Traders and Marketeers Association President George Mulenga and Association for Vendors and Marketeers President Abel Chikwa have confirmed the release of K 100,000 by the DMMU.

The tailors have finished the distribution of face masks, most of them to schools.

NATMAZ President George Mulenga said the association had delivered as per agreement and is grateful to government for empowering traders in such a way.

He said the association did not only end at making face masks but were also involved in sensitizations to traders on the need to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

And AVEMA President Abel Chikwa said the Association received the money last week, which has also been distributed to the tailors.

He expressed gratitude to government for awarding them the contract which he said came as an empowerment.