Police to Stage Property Identification Parade for Stolen Goods

Police in Lusaka have asked victims of attacks that were experienced in Kabangwe, SOS, Ngwerere and Kabanana areas to report to Emmasdale Police to identify recovered items and suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo stated that police have in detention five suspects in connection with various crimes committed in Kabangwe, SOS, Ngwerere and Kabanana of Lusaka ranging from murder, Aggravated Robbery, Rape and Unlawful wounding.

“Police in Lusaka are calling on members of the public who could have been victims of attacks that were experienced in the recent past in Lusaka’s Kabangwe, SOS, Ngwerere and Kabanana areas to report to Emmasdale Police to help identify the recovered items and suspects. During investigations, police recovered among other items mobile phones, cloths, hand bags, travelling bags and instruments used to attacks victims. Some of the properties have been identified while others have not yet been identified,” Ms Katongo stated.

“As announced by the Minister of Home Affairs, police have in detention five suspects in connection with various crimes committed in Kabangwe, SOS, Ngwerere and Kabanana of Lusaka ranging from murder, Aggravated Robbery, Rape and Unlawful wounding. Victims involved mostly women travelling from Lusaka to unknown destinations hiking motor vehicles from SOS area and later ended up being attacked.”

She said people were trailed after disembarking from public transport.

“Others were being trailed after disembarking from public transport motor vehicles and were later trailed and hacked. All these attacks happened during early and late hours of the daybetween October, 2019 and 5th July, 2020 in Lusaka,” Ms Katongo stated.