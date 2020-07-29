Bus And Taxi Drivers Told To Join Fight Against COVID-19

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has urged bus and taxi drivers to play an active role in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking when a group of Bus and Taxi Drivers called on him at his office, Chanda said those in the transport sector have an important role to play in the fight against COVID-19.

He said bus and taxi drivers have what it takes to do more on reducing any further spread of the virus by ensuring passengers adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Chanda said the need to sanitize, social distance and mask up has to be taken seriously by all, especially passengers who get into contact with many other people.

He has appealed to bus and taxi drivers to inculcate a mindset change in passengers because COVID-19 is real.

And speaking on behalf of the other drivers, Mwaba Mumba said they will continue to engage the Council to ensure that the transport sector is not used as conduit to transmit the Coronavirus.

Mumba said his group is ready to partner with authorities in sensitising people and ensuring adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, especially in the stations that are usually densely populated.