Govt Advises Against Self-Prescription To Treat COVID-19

Ministry of Health Permanent secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama has expressed concern over reports that some Zambians are using various self-prescribed drugs to treat COVID-19.

Speaking at today’s daily COVID-19 briefing in Lusaka,

Dr Malama said some of the medicines being used were very dangerous.

He said the Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority ZAMRA has therefore been ordered to move in and clamp down on all those involved in self prescription of drugs.

And Dr Malama disclosed that testing for COVID-19 has been a challenge.

He, however, assured that government is ensuring that the number of tests are increased with a target of testing as much as 5,000 people per day in an effort to increase early detection of the virus.