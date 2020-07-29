Only Well Behaved Prisoners Will Be Given Conjugal Rights – Correctional Service Boss

Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Dr. Chisela Chileshe has said the service will only allow well behaved prisoners to enjoy conjugal rights.

Speaking when he called on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe in Ndola today, Dr Chileshe said conjugal rights are not about sex, but family meetings and intergration.

“Conjugal rights will be provided for inmates that behave well. It is not only about sex but meeting their families. This will help them fend for their families while they are serving a sentence. Even families will be able to appreciate that our member committed a crime and that they are serving a sentence,” Dr. Chileshe said.

He said the service wants to support the welfare of the inmates.

“Congestion will be done away with. Copperbelt is the second biggest with the number of inmates in the country. It has all the facilities in all towns and it has the second biggest number of officers. So we have a lot of interest on the Copperbelt.

Kamfinsa is the biggest facility carrying the bigger number of inmates in the whole country. What is happening at Kamfinsa shows the work that is being done,” Dr Chileshe said.

And Dr Chileshe says campaigns in prisons will be done with guidance from the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“Yes, there is a court ruling that was passed. Ours is to follow what the ECZ guides. So the ECZ will give guide and us we will follow that. But remember, there are rules that our facilities follow. If there are people who are enlightened, it is prisoners because they have the whole time to follow what is happening outside. So campaigns will be guided,” Dr Chileshe said.