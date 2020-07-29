ZCCM-IH Pumps $1.5M In Manganese Mine

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc Limited has invested about USD$1.5 million in setting up a manganese mine in Serenje District of Central Province.

Speaking when he called on Serenje District Commissioner Musonda Chunga, ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto Chipata said the resources have gone towards the setting up of site infrastructure such as a weigh bridge and offices, and the resettlement of nine households affected by the project.

Mr Chipata said the Company is repositioning itself to have more control and drive growth in developing the mining sector in the country.

Meanwhile, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Group Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba has toured the mine site in Serenje.

Mr Kaluba said he was happy with the commencement and the progress made in developing the project.

He has commended ZCCM-IH saying it is now living to the expectations of its shareholders by developing a wholly owned new mine.

And Serenje District Commissioner Musonda Chunga said his office will work closely with ZCCM-IH to ensure issues of resettlement are handled without difficulties.

Mr Chunga also thanked ZCCM-IH for the employment opportunities that have been created for the local people.