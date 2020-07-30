IBA Urges Fair Coverage During 2021 Polls

Independent Broadcasting Authority Board chairperson Mable Mun’gomba says the regulatory body expects journalists to do their work professionally even during the election period that the country is heading to.

Mrs Mung’omba said the election period is not different from any other, except that there is always a hive of activity.

She said the IBA licences come with conditions but the authority expects the media professionals to be responsible in their work.

She was speaking to journalists after paying a courtesy call on Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche in Chipata.

And Mrs Mwiche said a radio station is an important communication tool in society.

Mrs Mwiche said if not handled properly, the effects of an unethical radio station can be devastating.

Mrs Mung’omba is leading the IBA board which is on a familiarization tour of media institutions in Eastern Province.