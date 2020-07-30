MTN Employee Gets Five Years for Child Assault

The Ndola Magistrate Court has sentenced to five years an MTN employee who assaulted a neighbour’s child on New Year’s Day.

This is in a case where Madrine Numwa 40 an MTN employee is facing one count of assaulting a child.

Numwa was found guilty after trial and the matter came up for sentencing.

On January 1, 2020, in Ndola, Numwa of Ndeke Township assaulted the boy who was playing with other friends by throwing a stone at him which hit him on the forehead.

When the matter came up for sentencing before Magistrate Changa Chitabo, Numwa was found guilty of assaulting the boy and was convicted accordingly.

In mitigation, Numwa told court that she was a first offender who was remorseful for her actions and that she was a bread winner who also had a child to look after.

Passing judgment, Magistrate Chitabo said that he had taken note of the mitigation and that she was a first offender.

“However, this offence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for which the court has no option but to impose that since it is assault on a child,” Magistrate Chitabo said.

He then sentenced Numwa to five-years-imprisonment.