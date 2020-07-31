Chief Ndungu Succession Sparks Riots in Zambezi

Police in Zambezi District of North Western Province have dispersed unruly residents who torched part of the Mize Palace after a succession dispute in the installation of Senior Chief Ndungu the 9th.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi who confirmed the development said calm has since returned in the District but stated that no arrests have been made.

He stated that the residents of Chingalala had protested the selection of Chinyama Kayombo Ngundu as Senior Chief Ndungu.

It is being alleged that some of the contenders for the throne who had been left out allegedly organized young people who mobilized and burnt part of the Mize Palace before police in full riot gear moved in.

Engagements to calm the situation in the district are underway as various stakeholders continue with consultations.

This process which started on the 28th July, 2020 is to replace Senior Chief Ndungu the 8th who died on 27th January, 2020 at Ndola Teaching Hospital after an illness.