FAZ Announces Premature Closure of League

The Football Association of Zambia has announced that the Zambian league will close early 19 days after its resumption following a surge in covid-19 cases.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the closure of the league arose from the challenges that association went to get some players tested and get results on time.

“The decision to close the league has been necessitated by the concerns that the Association has received from various stakeholders especially Government through the Ministry of Health particularly from Zambia National Public Health Institute. The recent surge in numbers of the covid-19 occurrences has put a strain on the health system across the board,” said Kashala in a statement.

“FAZ has been monitoring the situation and also constantly engaging the authorities on the possibilities as the numbers continue to surge. One of the major challenges has been the long delays in securing test appointments and results by most of the clubs in the league after being tested which meant that certain matches could not be played due to the inability of clubs to produce results when called upon to do so. Regrettably with the surge in numbers it has meant that the flow of results has been slower.”

The FAZ Super League and National Division One re-opened on July 18 but has had to close prematurely following a surge in covid-19 cases.

Kashala added: “The current league will be concluded on August 6, 2020 after all the teams have played their Week 27 round of matches. Furthermore, the executive has decided that the 2020/2021 season will commence on October 17, 2020.”

The FAZ executive committee met on Thursday and decided to close the season.