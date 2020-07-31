Information PS Threatens Revoke Licences For Unprofessional Media

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has threatened that government will revoke broadcasting licenses for broadcast houses in the habit of misinforming the public.

Speaking in Solwezi, North Western Province when he

paid a courtesy call on North Western Province permanent secretary Willies Mangimela, Mr Malupenga advised media bodies to speak out and condemn unprofessional conduct in media.

Citing the broadcast by Spring TV on Wednesday that claimed that former General Education Minister David Mabumba had died, Mr Malupenga said that is a sign that media ethics among some institutions were non existent, and warned that his ministry will not allow unprofessional conduct among media institutions causing alarm among members of society.