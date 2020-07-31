Solwezi Council Warns Against Illegal Activities At Kamisala Cemetery

Solwezi Town Clerk Bornwell Luanga has warned residents against illegal activities or developments at the old Kimasala Cemetery.

The Town Clerk, who undertook a site visit of the Kimasala Cemetery where four housing structures have been built while part of the Cemetery has also been turned into a block molding area, called for an immediate stop to the activities.

Mr. Luanga said the infrastructure built and other activities taking place at the Cemetery are illegal, uncultural and persons undertaking such risk being prosecuted through the Courts of Law.

He noted that it was unfortunate that despite the Council writing and engaging developers to desist from such activities, all engagements were futile as they went ahead to put up structures.

The Town Clerk has warned that the local authority, through its Fast Track Court, will be prosecuting illegal land developers and all those found undertaking activities at the old grave yard as a measure to discourage un-lawful activities.

He added that the Council will embark on clearing the Cemetery and placing visible beacons to ensure illegal activities do not re-occur.

The Kimasala Graveyard was closed in 2016 after it became full.