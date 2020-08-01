Court Dissolves Tayali’s Marriage To Rutagwera

Chilufya Tayali’s marriage to Marie-Reine Ingabire Rutagwera has been dissolved by the Lusaka High Court.

Ms Rutagwera had made an application for dissolution of marriage saying the couple went on separation in May 2010.

Tayali went on marry Tsega, an Ethiopian woman, before being divorced from Ms Rutagwera, with whom he has two children.

In a judgment, judge Sharon Newa said Ms Rutagwera has proved her case and granted a

decree nisi for the dissolution of the marriage that was solemnized

on April 30, 2008.

“The degree nisi shall become absolute after a period of six weeks.The parties are at liberty to file a consent order with regard to the custody of the children of the family,” judge Newa said.