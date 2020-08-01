Courts Grants LCK Chambers Withdrawal from Representing Prime TV

Lusaka High Court judge Catherine Lombe Phiri has granted LCK Chambers leave to withdraw as advocates for the closed Prime Television.

Prime television is seeking an order to quash the decision of Government to cease all cooperation with the

television station.

Judge Phiri, in her ruling has allowed LCK Chambers, the lawfirm belonging to former Law Association of Zambia president Linda Kasonde, to go ahead and withdraw legal services from the television station.

Ms Kasonde had applied to be granted leave of the court to cease from representing the television due to

receiving insufficient instructions from the petitioner.

Prime Television Limited petitioned the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order to quash the decision of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya to cease all cooperation with the

It is seeking an order that Topstar and Multi choice cannot remove it from the platforms they manage at the direction of Government.

On March 17, 2020, Government ceased cooperation with Prime Television and directed all Government institutions to do so, following the TV station’s alleged refusal to air the COVID-19 sensitization messages

for free.