COVID Kills 14 In Last 24 Hours

Zambia has recorded 265 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,908 tests done in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 6,228.

The country has also recorded 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total deaths to 165 and 4,130 recoveries.

“On a sad note, we have lost four patients in Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Center, two critical patients in ICU and another two who were brought in a few hours before their demise after being managed at two separate private facilities,” Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of health services Ms Kakulubelwa Mulalelo. “The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours is fourteen (14). The cumulative number of deaths associated with COVID-19 now stands at 165. Following the re-classification of the deaths in which the virus has been detected, it has been determined that 49 are COVID deaths while 104 are COVID-19 associated deaths. Cumulatively, eleven (11) deaths are yet to be classified. The COVID-19 associated deaths are those in whom COVID-19 was detected but is not the primary cause of death.”