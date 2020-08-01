Kampyongo Flags Off Mobile Voter Registration Exercise

Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has flagged off phase one of the mobile National Registration Cards (NRCs) exercise in Mwense district of Luapula Province.

The first phase is expected to reach citizens in remote parts of the country.

The ministe said on Friday during radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme that the 2020 mobile registration exercise would be conducted in a two-phased approach of 40 days each.

The first phase, which has commenced today, will run up to the second week of September, while the second phase will run from September 1 to the second week of October.

Phase one of the exercise would cover Luapula, Northern, North-Western, Copperbelt and Eastern provinces while phase two would cover Western, Southern, Lusaka, Central and Muchinga provinces.