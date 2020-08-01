We Have No Excuse Not To Grow Enough Food, Says President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia has no excuse not to grow enough food for the entire population because of the good soils and favorable climatic conditions in some parts of the country.

Speaking on Friday when he swore in newly appointed Zambia National Service Deputy Commandant Major General Benson Miti, President Lungu said it is for this reason that he has in the past instructed ZNS to establish big farms in North Western, Muchinga, Luapula and Northern provinces.

He urged Maj Gen Miti to be loyal to the Command and ensure he motivates staff in the ZNS.

President Lungu said he is proud of ZNS’s contribution to food production and construction of infrastructure.

He further said Zambia cannot continue to boast of having more water bodies when people have no access to clean drinking water.

This was when he swore in Dr. Jonas Chanda as Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister.

He urged Dr. Chanda to ensure people have access to clean and safe drinking water and must also use his work experience in Nigeria, Rwanda, Botswana and Swaziland to protect the environment.