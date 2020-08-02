100REASONS TO VOTE FOR #CHAGWA AGAIN

“PF has messed up the economy” they say… “why must we vote for the them again?” They ask

Here is Why

By Salma Cheswa Kapwepwe

Starting today, I will lay down 100 reasons, sector by sector, industry by industry why we should vote for the incumbent president Edgar Chagwa Lungu and PF government.

#No.1

#AVIATION_INDUSTRY

#Transport_Sector

ONLY PF GOVT HAS EXPANDED THE AVIATION INDUSTRY FROM WHAT KK LEFT

(a) Edgar Lungu led adminstration has massively invested in the expansion of airport facilities creating more jobs as a result of increased capacity of the airports and this will have a ripple effect on Hotel, Catering and tourism. President Lungu is set to commission both Upgraded Kenneth Kaunda and New Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe international Airports next year 2021. Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula upgrade is already completed

(b). PF Administration has revamped the national airline, Zambia airways which is expected to hit the airwaves before December 2020 with president Lungu expected to pay for himself in the inaugural flight from Lusaka to ndola. This has created jobs, with Zambian cabin crew already employed and being trained abroad and will also boost hotel and tourism industry.

c) Chagwa’s led government also established the Civil Aviation authority (CAA) to increase compliance and adherence to international standards of the airports and airlines. This has also led to creation of new jobs.

“But the economy is biting?” they still ask

Well, infrastructure is key to economic development. It is one of the most important catalysts for SUSTAINABLE growth.

This investment will not only improve people’s way of life, it will also open up the country to the outside world, and allows trade and commerce to flourish.

In the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) Government has demonstrated its unyielding determination to deliver improved transport infrastructure across the four modes of transportation to facilitate economic activities that support GDP growth as well as improve socio-economic opportunities in the country.

Infrastructure projects such as airports electricity, roads, water systems and telecommunications are the FOUNDATIONS of modern ECONOMIES.

It must be noted that in the 7NDP, the government has prioritized upgrading transport infrastructure across the country.

Aviation provides the only rapid worldwide transportation network, which makes it essential for global business. It generates economic growth, creates jobs, and facilitates international trade and tourism.

This investment was sensible.

1 of 100 reasons we should vote for the incumbent.

