Airtel Booth Operator In Chinsali Shot By Criminals, Steal K58,000 From Him

Suspected armed criminals have shot and wounded a 26-year-old man, stealing over K58,000 from him.
Mate Musowe, an Airtel Mobile Money Booth Operator of Chinsali in Muchinga Province, was attacked while he was going to hand over cash to his employers.
Musowe was shot in the pelvis just at the gate of his employers as the unknown criminals grabbed K 58,000 from the injured victim.
Muchinga Province Police Deputy Commissioner Geoffrey Kunda who confirmed the incident said the suspects are currently on the run.
Kunda, however, said it was unfortunate that such amounts of money were being carried without police protection.
He said police have instituted investigations in the matter, further advising those handing such amounts of money to always seek police protection to avoid similar occurrences in future.
2 Comments
Please PF Make Z safe
If ordinary people doing legitimate business cannot find Zambia safe to do business then we are in for it!!!!!!!! Security of people and citizen is number 1. But PF won’t pay attention to the security matter as it benefits them to maintain power. Just look at the behaviour of PF cadres all over Zambia today delegated from their leaders!!!what a shame
JMS
In every normal nation security is the first periority, this is vise versa in Zambia,if Zambians haven’t got the past Zambian culture then which culture are we using.just by boss gate Impossible, a day light talk. Give loans and let people do business for themselves, the transaction has been wrongly made.