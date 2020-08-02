Airtel Booth Operator In Chinsali Shot By Criminals, Steal K58,000 From Him

Suspected armed criminals have shot and wounded a 26-year-old man, stealing over K58,000 from him.

Mate Musowe, an Airtel Mobile Money Booth Operator of Chinsali in Muchinga Province, was attacked while he was going to hand over cash to his employers.

Musowe was shot in the pelvis just at the gate of his employers as the unknown criminals grabbed K 58,000 from the injured victim.

Muchinga Province Police Deputy Commissioner Geoffrey Kunda who confirmed the incident said the suspects are currently on the run.

Kunda, however, said it was unfortunate that such amounts of money were being carried without police protection.

He said police have instituted investigations in the matter, further advising those handing such amounts of money to always seek police protection to avoid similar occurrences in future.