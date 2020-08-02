Lamba Chief Joins Others In Predicting Win For Lungu In 2021

Chief Machiya, a Lamba traditional leader of Mpongwe on the Copperbelt Province, has predicted that no opposition leader will unseat President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections.

He said with the massive development the PF has undertaken, especially under President Lungu’s rule, it will be difficult for the opposition to convince Zambians to deny the Head of State the votes.

Speaking when Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairperson Nathan Chanda paid a courtesy on him at his palace, chief Machiya further pledged his support towards Bill 10.

He also reminded Mr Chanda about the poor state of the Mpongwe-Machiya road which he said requires urgent attention.