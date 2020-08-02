UPND Suffers More Defections As Masaiti Councillor Ditches Party

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) on the Copperbelt has continued to grow with more members from the opposition joining the PF, with UPND Miputu ward Councillor in Masaiti being the latest local government leader to ditch the UPND.

“I have decided to resign from UPND as a Councillor because UPND lacks leadership, especially the bad approach it has towards national development projects and l feel it is not right for me to be used to deny the people of Miputu development in the name of embarrassing and decampaigning the current PF government,” said Councillor Hosin Mabeti.

“I am happy with the development agenda of our Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and our MP Mr Katambo. The good working relationship of our Mayor of Luanshya Nathan Chanda who is also PF Provincial Chairman and others has made it possible for me to join PF.”

Other defectors were from NDC, and were led by former NDC Copperbelt vice Chairman, who is also former Ndola Mayor Samuel Munthali and NDC Ndola District Chairman Laban Chibuye.

The entire NDC Chifubu Constituency executive also defected to the PF.

Mr. Chibuye said he had opted to come back and harvest from the good of the PF.

Chibuye said the entire Ndola District has joined the PF and the defectors will be met in each constituency.

The defectors from UPND were led by former Chifubu Constituency Chairlady Jessy Banda.

Ms. Banda said there is no need to be in the UPND, when their former vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba left to rejoin PF.

PF Member of the Central Committee Micheal Katambo, who is also Masaiti Member of Parliament and Agriculture Minister said:

“Let me start by thanking you our Provincial Chairman ba Nathan Chanda for your great leadership for the province. What has happened is great for the party. Looking at all these people that have come to join PF, we thank you. Here in Ndola, we have received these people with both hands. Joining Edgar Lungu is joining national development. They have seen that NDC and UPND have no agenda. The development which Edgar Lungu has done is unprecedented. That is why people are coming to join us,” Mr. Katambo said.

Meanwhile, Mr Chanda said PF is a party of fellowship.

“The PF is a party of fellowship, friendship and love just like our founding father Mr. Micheal Sata taught us. There is no one who is new or old in PF, we are all green. That is the message that President Edgar Lungu has preached,” Mr Chanda said.

He directed the Ndola District Chairman to give work to all the new members for the growth of the party.

“Let’s create more branches and wards to strengthen the grassroots,” Mr Chanda said.

“Look at what this government is doing. For the first time, FRA is buying the harvest from farmers by cash, this is what President Edgar Lungu and his government are doing.”

The Provincial Chairman reiterated the need for PF members to resist any form of violence.

“Don’t be involved in politics of insults, violence, that is not for PF, but we know our friends will always try to fight us, let us resist. We need to just go out and tell the people what the PF is doing for the people of Zambia,”

said Mr. Chanda.

“Let me thank President Edgar Lungu for the love he has for the Copperbelt Province. He has yet again given us a Minister for Water Development in Dr. Jonas Chanda, our MP for Bwana Mkubwa, and also our Vice Provincial Chairman.”