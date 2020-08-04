DMMU To Cover Funeral Expenses For 7 Chongwe Fire Accident Victims

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), is saddened by the death of seven children in Shisholeka village, Kanakantapa area in Chongwe district in a fire accident.

The DMMU has since announced that it will provide all necessities for the funeral to lessen the burden on the grieving family.

The seven met their fate when a petrol container caught fire and exploded in the house on Monday, 3rd July between 20:00 hours and 21:00 hours.

The deceased have been identified as Mishek Matibenga (5), Rebecca Matibenga (8), Maggie Matibenga (3), Mervis Moyo (6), Harriet Matibega (1), Emeldah Moyo (4) and Amon Matibenga (1).

Two other victims of the accident are, however, battling for their lives at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital and Chongwe District hospital.

The two surviving victims are Gift Matibenga (male, 11), who is currently at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital, with 16% burns and Laurence Matibenga (43) admitted at Chongwe District Hospital with 15% burns.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe says his Office is deeply saddened by this loss especially that it involves very young people, including two babies who are the future of this nation.

Mr Kabwe adds that the Unit, working with Lusaka Provincial Administration will provide all the necessary logistical requirements to lessen the burden on the bereaved family.

He has since called on members of the public to take necessary precautions against fire accidents even as they endeavour to keep warm during this cold season.