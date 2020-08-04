Fire Kills Seven Chongwe Family Members

Seven members of the seven family in Chongwe District have been burnt to death after the house they were sleeping in caught fire.

The fire is alleged to have been sparked by the owner of the house identified as Lawrence Muzolewa who was pouring petrol in a container which spilled onto a brazier.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement that Muzolewa escaped with burns with 12-year old Gift Matibenga also surviving the inferno.

“This occurred on 03rd August, 2020 at about 20:00 hours at Shisholeka village, Chief Nkomensha in Chongwe District. The matter was reported to Police by Misheck Njovu aged 74 of Shisholeka Village, Chief Nkomesha, the grandfather of the victims,” Katongo said.

The deceased have been identified as Misheck Njovu (five years), Maggie Matibenga (six years), Emeldah Moyo (four years) 04) years, Marvis Moyo (three years), Rebecca Matibenga (three years), Amon Matibenga (one year) and Harriet Matibenga Matiebnga.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Chongwe Hospital Mortuary while Muzolewa is admitted at the same institution with Gift ferried to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.