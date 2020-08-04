New Ring Road For Heavy Trucks Opens In Lusaka

By Clever Zulu

The Lusaka West Ring road linking Kafue road from Linda roundabout to Kabangwe is 90 per cent done and now open to traffic.

The road is the new highway for heavy goods trucks and those that want to avoid Lumumba road or Cairo road whilst heading north from Kafue to the Copperbelt and up north.

To further reduce traffic on Lumumba road, the government is expanding the Ringroad between Mungwi and Mumbwa roads into a dual carriageway so that the residents of George compound, Kasupe, Barlastone and the surrounding areas use the road to go into town instead of Mungwi – Lumumba road.

The Lusaka West Ring road is part of the Lusaka Decongestion project being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing with AFCONs from India as the main contractor.

For decades now, residents of Lusaka have been subjected to heavy traffic within the Central Business District (CBD) caused by mainly trucks and other vehicles transiting through Lusaka. This new development entails less congested CBD as well as fast moving haulage from Livingstone, Chirundu, Kazungula main borders to the borders up north and the mining areas.