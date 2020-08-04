New Water Development Minister Promises To Hit The Ground Running

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says he will ensure that Zambians have universal access to water and sanitation services.

Dr. Chanda says he will also prioritize water and environmental management as contained in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) and the Vision 2030.

The Minister said this in Lusaka today during the handover ceremony with the outgoing Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Dr. Dennis Wanchinga.

He has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for the confidence shown in appointing him to a Ministry which is core to national development.

And speaking earlier, Dr. Wanchinga said President Lungu has taken keen interest in projects the Ministry is implementing.

Dr. Wanchinga cited the Kafulafuta Water Supply System and the Kafue Bulk Water projects among others.

This is according to a statement issued by Ministry public relations officer Amos Zulu.