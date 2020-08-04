UPND’s Miputu Councillor Rescinds Resignation

UPND Miputu ward Councillor Hosin Mabeti who resigned from his position and the UPND on Saturday has rescinded his decision, on claims that he was forced to do so.

Mabeti willingly announced his resignation from the opposition UPND and his position as Councillor during a PF meeting in Ndola.

Without being forced, he made a statement that he wanted to work towards developing his area, which he could not do while in the UPND.

But today, he has announced at a briefing that he did not mean to resign as he was forced by the PF, claim that is unbelievable considering that he declared his resignation on his own in the presence of many others.