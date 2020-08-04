While many have commended the government for initiating the Lusaka Road Decongestion Project that has seen construction of flyover bridges in selected parts of the City, Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo sees the just commissioned Kafue Road Flyover Bridge as a waste of taxpayers’ money.

He says the flyover bridge on Kafue road is incapable of facilitating a free flow of traffic and does not serve any purpose other than being a waste of national resources.

Mr Tembo further said he was shocked that President Edgar Lungu even commissioned the flyover bridge on Monday.

However, residents around the area and motorists hailed the government for putting up the infrastructure to decongest the area that was notorious for heavy traffic, accidents and petty thieves targeted at unsecured slow moving vehicles.

“Our expectation was that a spaghetti junction is what would be constructed so as to allow the free flow of traffic and eliminate the need for traffic lights. However, in its current form, the Chawama Flyover Bridge is incapable of facilitating a free flow of traffic, and therefore does not serve any purpose other than being a waste of taxpayer’s money. Suffice to mention that there will still be need to install traffic lights under the flyover bridge to control traffic to and from Makeni Mall, Chawama and Kafue Road,” Mr Tembo argues.