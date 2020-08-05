Kasama Cops Shoot Suspected Zimbabwean Criminal

Police in Kasama of Northern Province have shot and injured one suspected criminal and arrested two others in connection with the theft of money from a Trade Kings motor vehicle.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that this was after a report of theft from a motor vehicle was received from Abbas Hussain aged 46 years of Chikumanino of Kasama District who is Trade Kings Regional Manager for Muchinga, Luapula and Northern Provinces.

Hussain reported that unknown people stole money from the company’s motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux registration number ALZ 3825 which was parked at Indo-Zambia Bank along Independence road in Kasama District.

“The criminals unlocked the driver’s door and got away with K98,025.00. Police made a follow up and caught up with the criminals at Mwiluzi area along Mbala – Kasama road where they had parked their vehicle Honda CRV registration number ALP 2712 and were changing a front tyre of their motor vehicle. Upon being challenged, the criminals ran in different directions. In the proces,s one suspect named Ndlovu Basil Bhekumuzi aged 40 years of Bulawayo, a Zimbabwean national, was shot on his left side of the thigh while two of his colleagues identified as Soames Ndlovu aged 32 years of Matero East in Lusaka, also a Zimbabwean national based in Bulawayo and Silvester Phiri aged 38 years of Matero Lusaka were apprehended,” Ms Katongo stated. “The injured suspect is recieving medical treatment at Kasama General Hospital while one other suspect only identified as Amin (Mr Moyo) is on the run. A sum of K84,000 was recovered from the suspects and the vehicle which was being used has been impounded .

A manhunt for the suspect who is on the run has been launched.”