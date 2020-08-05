Police Send Scammer Alert

Scammers have continued to attempt to get money from innocent citizens using names of some top government officials and ministries.

Today, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo warned in a statement that there were people who posted a fake Green National Registration Card (NRC) for the minister of information and broadcasting Dora Siliya claiming that the minister was running an empowerment program.

“We wish to alert members of the public that there are scammers who have posted a fake Green National Registration Card (NRC) for the Minister of information and Broadcasting, Hon. Dora Siliya and have also posted some application forms on Social media suggesting that the Hon. Minister is running an empowerment programme called Zambia Trust Fund Empowerment in Collaboration with Chanda Foundation,” Ms Katongo stated.

“Members of public are advised not to fall for the tricks of these fraudsters whose intention is to defraud unsuspecting members of the public as Hon. Siliya has never advertised such an empowerment scheme.”

Katongo stated that investigations in the matter have been instituted.