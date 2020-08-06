Witness Testifies: Dr Chilufya’s Earnings Exceed K22 Million In 7 Years

Anti-Corruption Commission investigations officer Chipampe Chipili Manda has testified before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s total earnings for the period November 2013 to February 2020 was over K22 million.

Mr Manda said this when trial commenced in the case where Dr Chilufya is charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Mr Manda, 34, of Chelstone in Lusaka said the investigations team further investigated whether or not the accused had financial capacity from his known legitimate sources of income to acquire the properties in question in Mansa and Dubai.

The witness said he established from the National Assembly that Dr Chilufya earned over K7 million, another K3 million from PMEC and over K12 million between 2016 and 2019 from Henry Courtyard Limited in which he is a director and shareholder.

This is in a case in which Dr Chilufya is charged with four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of Crime Act no. 19 of the 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged in the first count that Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between December 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka possessed US$200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the second count, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya, on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka, possessed K270,000 cash which was used to purchase 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In the third count, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya on an unknown date but between January 1, 2018 and December 30, 2019 possessed K3,000,000 which was used to purchase Lot No. 365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situated in Mansa district of Luapula Property, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the last count, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya, on a date unknown but between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 in Lusaka possessed US$52,000 which was used to purchase a passenger boat also known as Transport 32 from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr Manda testified how ACC on December 17, 2019 received a report bordering on allegations of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime against Dr Chilufya.

He said the allegations were that Dr Chilufya owned several properties in Mansa, Luapula Province, Samfya Marines and Tourism Services and a passenger boat.

Mr Manda further said a team of investigators was assembled to carry out investigations into the allegations.

He said the team comprised senior investigations officer Friday Tembo, Raymond Banda, the chief investigator who is now acting director of investigations, himself and another officer.

And Mr Manda testified how he proceeded to the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) to establish the directors and shareholders of Samfya Marines and Tourism Services and companies in which the minister had interest in.

He said it was established that Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited transferred 6,000 shares held in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services to the accused person at a consideration amount of US$200,000.

He said Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited sold 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services to Dr Chilufya at the sum of K270,000.

Manda further testified a Benjamin Kabamba sold Spark Guest House to Dr Chilufya at K3,000,000.

The court heard that this was after Kabamba had borrowed K1,500,000 from Dr Chilufya, whose collateral was Spark Guest House, but failed to pay back the money.

The accused was then offered to buy the lodge at K3,000,000 but since the owner was already owing K1,500,000, Dr Chilufya only topped up the balance of K1,500,000.

He further established that Dr Chilufya acquired a 32 seater passenger boat imported from Dubai by Bellchiz General Dealers and Suppliers Limited.

“I established that the individuals behind Bellchiz General Dealers were Mr Chizengu Lukama and Ali Mulangu. I established from Mr Lukama that they were behind Bellchiz General Dealers and that they imported the passenger boat from Dubai on behalf of Dr Chilufya between August 2017 and December 2017,” Mr Manda said.

Trial continues today.