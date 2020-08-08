IT’S GETTING WORSE: 416 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN 24HRS

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the last 24 hours have seen 416 new cases of COVID-19 being recorded in the country, warning that Zambia is likely to see more numbers in the coming week.
Speaking during today’s briefing in Lusaka, Dr Chilufya said in the last 24 hours, three facility deaths have also been recorded while six have been discharged after repeat tests came out negative.
Zambia now has a cumulative number of 7,902 COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported and 203 deaths, with the majority being Brought in Dead (BID).
Dr Chilufya warned that mid August is likely to see more people testing positive for COVID-19 as the pandemic spreads on communities.
2 Comments
JMS
Its time to tell people to take procotion otherwise it may spread not assuming the increase as if it has been planned.
Joseph Mulindwa
Am very much saddened on the high number of covid19 cases recorded in the last 24hrs.but my opinion on cure of the disease is that once we put our hearts together and pray by believing in God as a whole worldwide than we fight this pandemic and won the battle over it.once we commit ourselves to serve true God as to my country Zambia we will serve even other affected souls from other nations because we are an Emmanuel country and God is with us and always he will be with us.
I thank you all.