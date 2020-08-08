Involve People With Disabilities In COVID-19 Fight, Says DRW

Disability Rights Watch director Wamundila Waliuya has appealed to all

stakeholders to involve persons with disabilities in programmes aimed

at fighting COVID-19.

Mr Waliuya says persons with disabilities are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

He says there is need for persons with disabilities to sanitize more

than other people because they come into contact with a lot of things

and people.

Mr Waliuya said his organization is determined to continue partnering

with government in various programmes such as the fight against the

COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking when he donated COVID-19 preventive materials to the

Eastern Province task force in the fight against COVID-19.

And Eastern Province deputy permanent secretary Josphat Lombe said

government will continue embracing different stakeholders in the fight

against COVID-19.

Mr Lombe said it has always been the policy of government not to

leave anyone behind in the fight against such pandemics.

He said people should not relax in following guidelines that have been

put in place to prevent and fight the pandemic.