Disability Rights Watch director Wamundila Waliuya has appealed to all
stakeholders to involve persons with disabilities in programmes aimed
at fighting COVID-19.
Mr Waliuya says persons with disabilities are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
He says there is need for persons with disabilities to sanitize more
than other people because they come into contact with a lot of things
and people.
Mr Waliuya said his organization is determined to continue partnering
with government in various programmes such as the fight against the
COVID-19 pandemic.
He was speaking when he donated COVID-19 preventive materials to the
Eastern Province task force in the fight against COVID-19.
And Eastern Province deputy permanent secretary Josphat Lombe said
government will continue embracing different stakeholders in the fight
against COVID-19.
Mr Lombe said it has always been the policy of government not to
leave anyone behind in the fight against such pandemics.
He said people should not relax in following guidelines that have been
put in place to prevent and fight the pandemic.
One Response to “Involve People With Disabilities In COVID-19 Fight, Says DRW”
JMS
A good idea but no-one should be left behind,thats why you have participated.