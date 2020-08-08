President Lungu Shocked At Death Of OP Director General

President Edgar Lungu has expressed shock at the death of Director General of the Office of the President, Special Division Samuel Nkhoma who died at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital on Friday morning.

According to a statement issued by Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti, Mr Nkhoma had been unwell in the recent past and was being attended to by health professionals until his death.

“The government of Republic of Zambia regrets to announced the death of Mr Samuel Nkhoma, Director General, Office of the President, Special Division who died in Lusaka this morning, Friday 7th August, 2020,” Dr Miti stated.

“Mr Nkhoma has been unwell in the recent past and was being attended to by health professionals until his demise. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed shock on this sad development and has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.”

He stated that attendance at the funeral house has been restricted to close family members in observance of public health restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Government will issue further details on the funeral programme at a later stage, Dr Miti stated.