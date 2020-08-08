UPND Kafue MP Commends Lungu, PF Govt For Building Moderm Police Houses

UPND Kafue Member of Parliament Mirriam Choonya has commended President Edgar Lungu and the PF government for building houses for men and women in uniform in her area.

She further commended the government and President Lungu for taking development to Kafue.

The opposition MP said this during the commissioning and handover of 40 modern houses for police officers in Kafue district on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Ms Choonya said development does not go where it is not lobbied for and jubilantly narrated how accommodating the Ministry of Home Affairs was when she lobbied them to consider constructing houses for the police.

“We can all appreciate the fact that the 40 houses will not be able to accommodate all our officers hence the need for me as area MP to lobby for more of these houses,” Ms Choonya appealed to Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo.

She said due to the PF government’s commitment to uplifting the living standards of the men and women in uniform, the officers in Kafue will be coming from deserving homes befitting the work they do.

And Mr Kampyongo thanked Ms Chonya for attending the commissioning and handover ceremony in Kafue, having been instrumental in the achievement of the project.

The Minister said the Head of State and all his cabinet Ministers are willing to work with all well-meaning Zambians regardless of their political affiliations to build a better Zambia.