2 Senior Health Workers Die Of COVID-19

A mental health specialist and a doctor in the mental health department have died of COVID-19, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has revealed.

The two – mental health specialist Mr John Mayeya and Dr Anthony Zimba of the mental health department who was managing epilepsy – were not frontline responders in the COVID-19 fight but have been working in the health sector for over 30 years, he revealed today and expressed his heartfelt condolences on their passing.

“Today, we mourn two of our very senior colleagues in the health profession. These are not Frontline responders in the COVID-19 outbreak but have been working in the health sector for more than 30 years,” Dr Chitalu announced at today’s briefing.

Yesterday, he revealed that the government had finalised the process of giving incentives to all frontliners in the COVID-19 fight.

And the minister advised citizens to avoid having COVID-19 tests in undesignated centres, warning that false COVID-19 tests will not prevent them from contracting the virus.