ACC Confirms Suspending Investigations Officer For Testifying In Favour Of Dr Chilufya

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has stated that it has suspended its investigations officer Mr Chipambe Manda, pending disciplinary proceedings.

This was after Mr Manda’s testimony in court in a case where Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya is charged with four counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The officer told court that Dr Chilufya had not committed any crime by owning the properties for which he is being prosecuted, yet it is the same ACC that arrested and charged the minister with the subject offences.

His testimony also shocked chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale who then asked “why are we here?”

And a circular to members of staff, ACC acting director general Ms Rosemary Khuzhwayo said the position presented by Mr Manda was not that of the Commission.