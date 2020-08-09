COVID-19 IS REAL, MASK UP, ADVISES KANTANSHI MP AFTER SURVIVING COVID-19

” Today 9th August 2020 I have woken up giving praises to Jehovah God for seeing me through my Covid-19 sickness.

I cannot believe that I had to be connected to the Oxyginator to support the flow of Oxygen 24- 7.

To you my collegues in kantanshi….Covid-19 is real please Mask Up and Stay Safe. Let me thank my Mother Juliet for her prayers my elder brother MJ Mumba for the various interventions my wife and kids for being there for me as well as my other syblings…my friends thanks for showing me love at a time I was totally incarpacitated.

To Kantanshi Constituency your phone calls, prayers and love saw me through. I love you All. To Jehovah God this has been a tough year for me from a Road Accident that almost took my life in Feb this year to being on Oxygen Support.

Thank you for keeping me God and I believe it is for a purpose. I will continue to work for the People of Kantanshi…..

Kantanshi am back in the field in the next 7 days…..may God continue to Bless You Even More.

Lets continue interacting I respect all your opinions ”

Source: Hon Dr Anthony C.Mumba(MP)