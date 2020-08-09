COVID-19 UPDATE: CASES SHOOT TO OVER 8,000

Cumulative cases of COVID-19 have shot to 8,085 after 182 new cases were recorded from 651 tests in the last 24 hours.

During today’s update, it was disclosed that three people have died in the isolation facility while 78 people are currently admitted of which 26 are on oxygen while two are in the ICU.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya further warned that the virus has spread to as far as Chavuma District, saying no place is a safe zone now except people’s home and how they adhere to health guidelines.