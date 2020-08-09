I WAS IN ICU FOR A DAY AND HALF, THE PATIENT NEXT TO ME DIED, RECOUNTS LUSAMBO

Lusaka Province minister Mr Bowman Lusambo today recounted his time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital where he was battling COVID-19, warning that the disease is real and people must not take it as a joke.

Mr Lusambo, the Lusaka Province minister and Kabushi PF member of parliament who is expected to return to work on Monday, further narrated that while he was being treated in ICU, the patient who was next to him died.

He said COVID-19 is capable of killing within a short period of time and advised Zambians to take it seriously as it is a disease that one can smile at.

Mr Lusambo said this today’s during the daily COVID-19 briefing in Lusaka where he gave an account of his experience as a Coronavirus survivor after spending more than seven days.

“My experience at Levy Mwanawasa, COVID-19 is real, people are dying. At the time I was in ICU, the patient who was next to me died the following morning. I want to urge the people out there that COVID-19 is not a disease which we can play with, tebulwele bwaku chenselako ameno iyo. COVID-19 bubwele ubwingakwipaya within the shortest period of time,” Mr Lusambo said.

“As I go for work tomorrow, the business on the table will be how do we protect the people of Lusaka from COVID-19 with a multi sectoral team? And I can assure you that as a Province, we are not going to leave any stone unturned because it’s cheaper to prevent and it’s very expensive to treat COVID-19 patients.”