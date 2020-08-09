Mopani Demolishes Illegally Built Houses On Its Mindolo North Land, Leaving Over 600 Families Stranded

Over 600 families in Mindolo North area in Kitwe have been left homeless following the demolition of their houses which were illegally built on Mopani land.
Mopani Copper Mines Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga has said the exercise was meant to protect Mopani land, saying the operation was undertaken in the early hours of today.
He said security personnel will continue to guard the secured area until further notice.
Mopani undertook an operation in conjunction with the Zambia Police Service to secure a small part of its concession in the Mindola North area of Kitwe.
Over the past 18 months, some people have illegally demarcated plots of land on Mopani property bordering Itimpi Forest and Mugala Township and extending to the Kalulushi-Sabina road.
Mr Mulenga further said trespassing has continued despite widespread local stakeholder engagements on the associated safety risks of trespassing on mine concessions.
SHADRICK
Please government look into that the council are the one who ease giving the people those lands and they took money from the people so just look well no that issue it is not good thank u
SICHONE MWANA WAKWILANZI
Now who gave those people plots.cause there is no way people can build houses without someone to give them plots. Please ba mopani follow those people if it’s ba council or ba chief.some it’s their pensions naleka they know what they are doing balekeni ngapali copper abanakukula bakaibonfya bakes namano yakwimba copper ninshi namayanda yali pamulu without distractions mwaikata
Chi
Where were you before they built those structures ,are mulekwatako uluse it’s not fair
JMS
Incompetence is what is letting people have change, you can imagine how pf leaders starting from the MP going down to a person giving that land to the developer. You mean their wasn’t any agreement? We need change otherwise plundering Won’t finish. I know stubbornness is among failures.