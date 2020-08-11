11 Seek PF Adoption For Lukashya By-election

Eleven people have applied to contest the Lukashya Parliamentary Seat on the Patriotic Front ticket, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has disclosed.

And Mr Mwila has disclosed that the ruling party has received over five applications from people wishing to contest the Mwansabombwe Constituency.

He has disclosed that the party will start interviewing the candidates from the Constituency level until such a time a candidate will be picked.

Mr Mwila indicated that the party will respect decisions of lower organs and ensure only a suitable candidate is adopted.

And the United Party for National Development (UPND) says three people have applied to contest the Lukashya seat while five are seeking adoption for the Mwansabombwe seat.

UPND Chairman for elections Garry Nkombo said the party is undertaking all formalities to prepare for interviews.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress Party said it is also geared to take part in the elections.

NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela said the party has received five applications for Lukashya and Six for Mwansabombwe.

The two seats – Mwansabombwe and Lukashya – fell vacant following the death of area Members of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa and Mwenya Munkonge respectively.