Chingola Council Threatens To Revoke Permits For Public Gatherings Due to Non-Adherence To COVID Rules

The Chingola Municipal Council has threatened to revoke permits given during the COVID-19 pandemic for public gatherings in the District.

Chingola Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Donna Mbalwe said the Department of Public Health will continue to monitor adherence of COVID-19 measures.

Mbalwe said every weekend, inspectors will be on the ground to check on compliance levels by all those having gatherings such as church activities, weddings and kitchen parties.

She has noted that those who will be found wanting will have their permits revoked without any delay.

“During a spot check in town, it was discovered that most of the shop owners are complying by ensuring customers are wearing face masks, hand washing facilities are put on the shop entrances and they have hand sanitizers,” she said.

Mbalwe added that: “The shop owners are further warned not to relax on monitoring their customers as they will face closure of their shops and also that people planning to hold chilanga mulilo, birthday parties or any gatherings of more than ten (10) people should apply to the council for permits.”