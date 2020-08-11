Foreign Affairs PS Agrees To Pay K100,000 To Be Freed From Adultery Case

Ministry of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Mr Ronald Simwinga and a Lusaka businessman who sued his wife for divorce for allegedly committing adultery with the former have entered into an agreement to that the former pays the petitioner K100,000 and be completely removed from the matter.

Lusaka businessman Lombe Okpara sued his wife Musamba Mulenga, an investments officer at Development Bank of Zambia, for divorce on grounds that she committed adultery with the Mr Simwinga and former Central Province deputy Permanent Secretary Patrick Mwanawasa.

In his petition for dissolution of his eight years marriage to Musamba, Okpara also cited Simwinga and Mwanawasa as first and second co-respondents in the matter .

But according to a consent Order filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry, Mr Simwinga and Mr Okpara have agreed that the court orders Simwinga to pay him K100,000 as full and final settlement of the matter and that he be struck out from the proceedings.